How will HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and others perform in 2024? 5 key trends that will determine banks' performance
The relative performance of the banks would be influenced by five key trends— a revival in corporate credit, potential rate cuts, a potential slowdown in unsecured consumer credit, divergence in deposit growth rates and normalisation of credit costs/RoA.
After an over 12 percent rise in Nifty Bank, brokerage house Bernstein expects the positive operating environment for banks to continue this year and remains bullish on the sector.
