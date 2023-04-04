How will Indian market react tomorrow? Windfall tax, RBI policy, Q4 earnings to sway sentiment3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:45 PM IST
- On Monday, Sensex surged by 114.92 points or 0.19% to close at 59,106.44. Nifty 50 jumped by 38.30 points or 0.22% to end at 17,398.05. Smallcap stocks were top performers. Oil and gas stocks are under pressure, while auto stocks rallied robustly post the monthly sales figures.
Indian markets are closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume tomorrow! Currently, Sensex is above its psychological mark of 59,100, and the Nifty 50 is slightly shy of 17,400 levels. Investors are split between concerns of inflationary pressure after the production cut by OPEC+ and RBI's monetary policy outcomes. Also, major macroeconomic data has also partaken in swaying the mood. But now another key factor to impact would be windfall gains tax on domestic crude oil prices.
