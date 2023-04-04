Indian markets are closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume tomorrow! Currently, Sensex is above its psychological mark of 59,100, and the Nifty 50 is slightly shy of 17,400 levels. Investors are split between concerns of inflationary pressure after the production cut by OPEC+ and RBI's monetary policy outcomes. Also, major macroeconomic data has also partaken in swaying the mood. But now another key factor to impact would be windfall gains tax on domestic crude oil prices.

