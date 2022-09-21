How will Nifty move on the F&O expiry day

In its rationale, the brokerage's report said, "In the current volatility, consumption stocks are likely to attract money inflow as they are better placed in terms of risk: reward. Delivery-based volume pick-up was observed in Jubilant Foodworks in recent days., which is likely to lead the show from here. The stock managed to close above its sizeable Call base of 620 on a weekly basis whereas the future OI in the stock has largely remained stable indicating fresh long positions may form in the coming days. On the option front, last Friday’s Call unwinding was seen in multiple strike, which is a positive sign, on the downside immediate major support is at 600."