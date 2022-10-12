How Wipro's shares are likely to perform tomorrow after Q2 results

Wipro shares are expected to react neutrally after the company posted a mixed result for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Wipro's top-line front surpassed analysts' estimates, however, missed margins and profits as a one-off cost impact. Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,659 crore in Q2FY23 down by 9.27% yoy but higher by 3.72% qoq. Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue came in at ₹22,540 crore higher by 14.6% yoy.
During the quarter, Wipro's IT services segment revenues were at $2,797.7 million, an increase of 8.4% yoy. Also, non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 4.1% qoq and 12.9% yoy. Notably, Wipro's IT services operating margin for the quarter stood at 15.1% expanding by 16 basis points sequentially.
Wipro shares were up by 0.85% on BSE to close at ₹407.75 apiece on Wednesday. The company's market cap is around ₹2,23,672.96 crore.
Wipro ADR dropped at the New York Stock Exchange after the Q2 results. Wipro's ADR (American Depository Receipts) is performing at $4.6350 down by 2.4% at around 9:59 a.m. EDT. On the previous day, Wipro ADR closed at $4.7500.
Should you invest in Wipro shares post-Q2 results?
Emkay Global Financial expects Wipro shares to react 'Neutral' on the company's Q2 earnings. During the quarter, Wipro recorded a mixed operating performance as one-off cost impacted overall margins and profit. That being said, Wipro's revenue beats estimates, however, margins were a miss.
In its first cut note, Emkay said, " Wipro reported revenues of $2.8 billion, up 2.3%/8.4% QoQ/YoY (CC 4.1%/12.9% QoQ/YoY), above our expectations of 3.7% CC QoQ. (TCS Q2FY23 revenues was USD6.88bn, 4.1% CC QoQ). T services EBITM expanded by ~10bps sequentially to 15.1%, 20 bps below our estimates. (TCS IT services EBITM grew ~90 bps QoQ to 24%). Adjusted Profits at ₹26.6 billion (3.7% QoQ, -9.3% YoY), vs our estimates of Rs29.5bn, due to restructuring costs (~ ₹1.4 billion) and lower other income."
Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,811 million to $2,853 million -- translating into a sequential growth of 0.5% to 2% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 period.
Further, Mitul Shah, Head of research at Reliance Securities said, "Wipro reported a mediocre performance in 2QFY23 with IT services EBIT margin coming in at 15.1%, broadly in line with our estimate of 15%, while net income was 4.5% below our estimates."
Shah added, "IT services revenue grew by 2% QoQ/8% YoY CC in USD to $2.8 billion, in line with our estimate of $2.8 billion (consensus $2.7 billion). Sequential constant currency growth came in at 4.1% vs. our estimate of 3.8%. EBIT grew by 6% QoQ (down 2% YoY) to ₹33.8 billion while EBIT margin stood at 15.1% (up 16bps QoQ /down 273bps YoY), 15bps above our estimate of 15%."
"Its net income stood at Rs26.6bn (up 4% QoQ/ down 9% YoY), 4.5% lower than our estimate of Rs27.9bn due to higher interest expenses, while adjusted margin came in at 11.9% vs. our estimate of 12.4%," Shah added.
On the stock valuation and outlook ahead, Shah said, "Wipro's revenue and margins were broadly in line with our expectations. Its restructuring efforts, which include a simplified operating structure, step-up in capability upgrade, and talent management under new leadership bode well for Wipro in the medium term. However, supply challenge and wage hike would be key challenge to maintain margins over near term. TTM attrition seems to be peaked out now. At present we have a BUY rating on WPRO with a 12-M target price of Rs480 on valuation comfort."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
