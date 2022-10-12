How Wipro's shares are likely to perform tomorrow after Q2 results

On the stock valuation and outlook ahead, Shah said, "Wipro's revenue and margins were broadly in line with our expectations. Its restructuring efforts, which include a simplified operating structure, step-up in capability upgrade, and talent management under new leadership bode well for Wipro in the medium term. However, supply challenge and wage hike would be key challenge to maintain margins over near term. TTM attrition seems to be peaked out now. At present we have a BUY rating on WPRO with a 12-M target price of Rs480 on valuation comfort."