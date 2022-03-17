Fleet operators including food delivery companies like Zomato/Swiggy have stated plans to electrify their fleets by 2030. Brokerage house Ambit in a note illustrated how such transition is likely to prop up unit economics for Zomato and can electric vehicles (EVs) electrify the food delivery platform.

“In a nutshell, delivery costs form ~12-14% of per delivery expenses and close to 20% potential savings from electrification of 2W delivery fleet can lead to ~2-3% increase in contribution margins per order. All else constant, we showcase how depending on the pace of fleet electrification, Zomato’s EBITDAM may witness 3% uptick by FY30E and 5% by FY40E (in case of 60% electrification by FY40E) and resulting impact on stock valuation," the note said.

The brokerage house who has a Buy rating on Zomato shares with target price of ₹106, which could see 9%/17% upside in a scenario of 30%/60% electrification of the fleet by FY40E, it said.

As of now, as per media reports, the EV fleet is a small fraction of the around 300 k odd monthly active delivery partners that Zomato has on board. While its competitor Swiggy has publicly announced tie-ups with Reliance-BP Mobility and TVS Motor Company, Zomato has claimed to be working with a number of partners to this end and using EVs to deliver in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Ambit's note highlighted.

“While we think that transitioning such a big quantum of vehicles in a short time span of 1-2 years is unlikely, we nonetheless analyze potential impact from such a transition. We determine the impact of fleet electrification given the delivery charges (overall) form the biggest chunk of operational expense per order for food delivery companies," the brokerage added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

