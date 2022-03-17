How Zomato's stock valuation could be impacted by plans to electrify fleets

As of now, as per media reports, the EV fleet is a small fraction of the around 300 k odd monthly active delivery partners that Zomato has on board. While its competitor Swiggy has publicly announced tie-ups with Reliance-BP Mobility and TVS Motor Company, Zomato has claimed to be working with a number of partners to this end and using EVs to deliver in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Ambit's note highlighted.