HP Adhesives IPO listing: Shares of HP Adhesives Limited are going to hit Indian stock market today. As per the information available at the BSE website , the equity shares of HP Adhesives Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'T' Group of Securities in a special pre-open session. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. As per the stock market experts, HP Adhesives Limited shares may have a handsome debut and it may list in the range of ₹310 to ₹350 per share levels.

Speaking on HP Adhesives IPO listing price; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As expected, HP Adhesive got heavily subscribed especially in retail category due to its tiny issue size. On the valuation front, it seems to be expensive based on its 6MFY22 performance. HP Adhesives IPO listing should be positive and it may list at handsome premium over 20-25 per cent premium, mostly due to its offer size being tiny."

Asked about HP Adhesives IPO listing gain that allottees can expect today; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "HP Adhesives IPO listing may give up to 30 per cent premium to the allottees as HP Adhesives share listing is expected around ₹350 per share levels." However, Dalmia said that market sentiment will be the key and strong opening of the stock market today may further spike the listing price.

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia said, "HP Adhesives price range is at upper band. It may list at a premium of around 10-15 per cent in the range of ₹300 to ₹315 per equity share."

What HP Adhesives IPO GMP signals?

According to market observers, HP Adhesives IPO GMP today is ₹85, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹80, which means expected HP Adhesives IPO listing price in the grey market is ₹359 ( ₹274 + ₹85) — around 30 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹274 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

