HP Adhesives shares list at premium. Should you buy, sell or hold?

On HP Adhesives share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who got HP Adhesives shares through allotment process are advised to hold the stock for at least 3 months as the stock is expected to go up to ₹500 apiece levels in this period. The company is considered small version of Pidilite and it controls around 20 per cent of the unorganised adhesives market. So, its fundamentals are quite strong and those missed to get shares via allotment can buy the stock at current levels for 3-month target of ₹500. However, fresh buyers must maintain stop loss at ₹270 levels."