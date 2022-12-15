HPCL approves raising up to ₹10,000 Cr via NCDs on a private placement basis1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 07:21 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has approved raising up to ₹10,000 Cr via NCDs on a private placement basis. HPCL stated that it has issued unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable debentures of up to Rs. 10,000 Crores on a private placement basis in the domestic market and/or in the international market from the date of such approval for funding of refinancing of existing borrowings and/or funding of capital expenditure of the issuer, including recoupment of expenditure.
