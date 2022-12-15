Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has approved raising up to ₹10,000 Cr via NCDs on a private placement basis. HPCL stated that it has issued unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable debentures of up to Rs. 10,000 Crores on a private placement basis in the domestic market and/or in the international market from the date of such approval for funding of refinancing of existing borrowings and/or funding of capital expenditure of the issuer, including recoupment of expenditure.

The Board of Directors of HPCL said today in a stock exchange filing that “the Company had issued Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures of Rs.10,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 750 Crores on private placement basis on December 15, 2022 for funding of refinancing of existing borrowings and/or funding of Capital Expenditure of the Issuer, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the Issuer."

The total number of securities issued or the total amount for which the securities were issued (approximately) is 7,500 at a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 per debenture, and at an issue price of Rs. 10,00,000 per debenture (At Par) with an issue size of Rs. 750 Crores. The issue is proposed to be listed on BSE Limited & NSE. The date of allotment of the issue is December 15, 2022 and the date is maturity is fixed as of April 15, 2033. The coupon/interest offered against the issue is 7.54% p.a.

The shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) closed today at ₹245.80 apiece, up by 1.28% from the previous close of ₹242.70. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,490,416 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 4,630,227 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 17.21% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹332.20 on (20-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹200.05 on (20-October-2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 54.90% and a public stake of 45.10%.