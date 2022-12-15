HPCL approves raising up to 10,000 Cr via NCDs on a private placement basis

The total number of securities issued or the total amount for which the securities were issued (approximately) is 7,500 at a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 per debenture, and at an issue price of Rs. 10,00,000 per debenture (At Par) with an issue size of Rs. 750 Crores. The issue is proposed to be listed on BSE Limited & NSE. The date of allotment of the issue is December 15, 2022 and the date is maturity is fixed as of April 15, 2033. The coupon/interest offered against the issue is 7.54% p.a.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}