HPCL, BHEL, MCX among 10 stocks that gained between 30% and 90% in November; check full list
The Indian market had a remarkable run in November, with the Nifty 50 surging 5.52%, its best monthly performance since July 2022.
November proved to be a remarkable month for the Indian market, as the Nifty 50 surged 5.52%. This robust performance marked a significant turnaround from October's 2.84% decline. Notably, November's achievement stands out as the best monthly performance since July 2022, when the index gained 8.73%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started