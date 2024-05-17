HPCL , BPCL, IOC share price decline 9-15% from their 52-week high: Buy, Sell, or Hold the stocks post soft Q4 results?
Stock Market Today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation share prices have corrected 9-16% from 52-week highs in February. Amidst heightened concerns for Marketing and refining margins and post weak Q4, should you Buy, Sell, or Hold stocks?
Stock Market Today- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporations Ltd (IOC) share prices are down 9-16% since their 52-week highs in February'2024
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started