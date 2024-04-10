HPCL, BPCL, IOCL gain up to 5%; Nifty Oil & Gas Index rises 1.5%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) saw their share prices rise up to 5% leading the gains for Nifty Oil & Gas index . Nifty Oil & Gas Index gained around 1.6%.
