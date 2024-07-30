HPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share price gain up to 6%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?

  • Stock Market today: HPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share price gained up to 6%. It is the softening oil prices that have lifted sentiments . The HPCL Q1 results though were soft due to higher crude prices however outlook remains improved. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the Oil marketing Companies ?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Jul 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Trade Now
HPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share prices gain up to 6%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold ?
HPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share prices gain up to 6%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold ?(Mint)

Stock Market today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) , Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) share price gained up to 6% in the intraday trades on Tuesday. The softening Oil prices boosted street sentiments driving gains for these upstream oil Marketing companies HPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share price.

Brent crude oil Prices that had started rising and rose to $87 a barrel levels by June end, however have now cooled down to below $80 a barrel levels.

Also Read | Nirmal Bang initiates coverage on hotel sector with 2 ‘buy’ and 2 ‘accumulate’ calls

Oil price expected to remain soft

Analysts have been expecting Oil price to cool down as voluntary production cuts by OPEC ( Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ) and its allies are likely to ease. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services already had lowered their Brent oil price assumption to $75 a barrel in FY26; They had cut their Brent price assumption by 7% and 12% for FY25 and FY26 respectively to $78.8 a barrel and $75 per barrel (versus old assumption of $85 a barrel for both FY25/FY26).

Also Read | Multibagger BEL share price: 4 key reasons for UBS downgrades despite strong Q1

Lower marketing margin concerns

The lower crude prices relieve concerns on marketing margins of Oil marketing companies and their share prices. The fuel prices at retail level had remained unchanged during June quarter while oil prices rose putting pressure on the margins OMCs earn by selling auto fuels through their outlets.

Thus after a weak Q1 as was also evident from HPCL financial performance, the outlook has improved as we move ahead in Q2.

Also Read | Cipla share price: HSBC expects 13% upside post Q1 results on firm US prospects

Better marketing margins to offset weakness in refining margins

Gross refining margins have remained at $3-4 per barrel, but marketing margins have remained healthy at Rs3-7 a liter, said analysts at HSBC Research in their mid-July report. For OMCs, this has offset the impact of weak diesel and gasoline cracks said HSBC analysts .

GRM weakness while is attributable to weak product demand and tight crude oil supply due to OPEC production cuts and North Sea maintenance. Over time many analysts expect refining margins to improve as there are limited incremental capacities that are coming up.

While recent signals suggest a gradual move to populist measures with some state governments resorting to tax cuts and now privatisation looking increasingly unlikely, said analysts at HSBC, nevertheless they largely see continuity in policy initiatives and had maintained Buy ratings on BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share prices

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

softening oil prices lifted sentiments, HPCL results also supported the sentiments.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 02:08 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share price gain up to 6%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

319.65
02:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-1.7 (-0.53%)

Indian Oil Corporation

183.60
02:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
3.4 (1.89%)

Tata Steel

163.60
02:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
0.75 (0.46%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

351.65
02:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PCBL

329.30
01:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
29.65 (9.89%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,856.00
01:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
502.75 (9.39%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,652.15
01:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
369.75 (8.63%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

197.50
01:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
14.6 (7.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue