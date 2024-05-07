HPCL, BPCL shares in focus on oil prices, Q4 result expectations: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Boards will be considering bonus share issue and dividends at their meeting to consider Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. Meanwhile crude price have softened from April highs. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price gained 3-4% in morning trades on Tuesday. The gains were led by the announcements made by BPCL and HPCL that their Board of Directors will also be considering a proposal for recommendation of Bonus Equity Share during the next board meeting to consider results and dividend.
