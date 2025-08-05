HPCL, BPCL to IOC: Oil & gas stocks fall over 3% after Donald Trump’s tariffs threat to India on Russian oil imports

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and other oil and gas stocks declined more than 3% on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened India with high tariffs on buying Russian oil.

HPCL share price fell as much as 3.47%, BPCL shares declined 2.53%, and Indian Oil Corporation stock price dropped 2.13%. Among other energy stocks, Oil India shares slipped 2.05%, Mahanagar Gas stock price shed 2.71%, and Reliance Industries share price lost 1.18%. The Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 1.3% amid broad-based weakness in the sector.

The sell-off followed Trump’s remarks that he would “substantially raise” tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s purchase and alleged resale of discounted Russian crude oil in global markets. However, he did not provide details on the proposed tariff hikes.

Trump had earlier announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, citing high trade barriers and India's continued defense and energy ties with Russia. He also criticized India’s oil and military imports from Russia, stating they support Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Impact on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) Analysts warn that a potential halt in Russian crude imports could materially affect the gross refining margins (GRMs) of Indian oil marketing companies. According to JM Financial, Russian crude accounts for 30–40% of India’s oil imports and is typically priced at a $3–4 per barrel discount.

A stoppage could reduce GRMs by $1–1.5 per barrel, leading to a significant decline in FY26 EBITDA: 8–10% for OMCs, 20–25% for MRPL and CPCL and 2% for Reliance Industries. While weaker GRMs would pressure earnings, the impact could be partly offset by a potential rise in diesel cracks due to global supply concerns.

JM Financial also cautions that OMCs’ marketing margins remain sensitive to crude price movements. Their breakeven marketing margin of ₹3.5 per litre is achievable at ~$75 per barrel Brent. Any sustained jump in crude price above this could pose a significant downside risk to their marketing margin. Every $1 per barrel rise in crude price reduces auto fuel gross marketing margin (GMM) by ₹0.5 per litre and consolidated EBITDA by 7–10%.

Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy The brokerage firm maintains ‘Sell’ rating on HPCL and IOCL and ‘Hold’ rating on BPCL as the risk-reward is not favourable given their aggressive capex plans, valuations being 10-30% above the historical average (at ~1.4x FY27 PB for HPCL / BPCL and ~0.9x FY27 PB for IOCL) and risks to sustainability of current high marketing margin.

JM Financial maintains a ‘Buy’ call on ONGC and Oil India shares as they are key beneficiaries of high crude price while their current market prices are discounting ~$60 per barrel crude realisation. Every $1 per barrel higher oil price boosts their consolidated EPS by 1.3-1.8%.

Additionally, ONGC and Oil India are likely to see earnings growth aided by robust ~15% and 25% production growth, respectively, in the next 1-3 years; Oil India will also benefit from expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) from 3 MTPA to 9 MTPA by December 2025, said the brokerage firm.