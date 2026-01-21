HPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU's net profit jumps 58% to ₹4,011 crore; revenue rises 4.6% YoY — Details here

HPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. The company recorded a 58% jump in its third-quarter net profit to ₹4,011 crore, compared to ₹2,543 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

HPCL's statements showed that the oil major's revenue from core operations surged 4.6% to ₹1,24,053 crore or more than ₹1.24 trillion in the third quarter, compared to ₹1,18,513 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenses for the third quarter rose 3.8% to more than ₹1.19 trillion, compared to ₹1.15 trillion in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the BSE filing.

Segmental revenue snapshot HPCL's consolidated financial statements also showed that the oil refining company's income from ‘downstream petroleum’ increased 4.6% to over ₹1.24 trillion in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹1.18 trillion in the same period of the previous financial year.

While HPCL's income from other operations rose 23% to ₹111.55 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending 2025-26, compared to ₹90.89 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the statements.

HPCL share price HPCL shares closed 1.87% lower at ₹430.40 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹430.40 at the previous market close, according to the NSE website. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 21 January 2026.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum have given stock market investors more than 182% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 162% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows.

The data also showed that HPCL stock gained 16.34% in the last one-year period but has lost 7.24% in the last one-month period. The company's stock has been trading 4.11% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

HPCL stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹508.45 on 5 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹287.55 on 3 March 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹91,581.48 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

