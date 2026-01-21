HPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU's net profit jumps 58% to ₹4,011 crore; revenue rises 4.6% YoY — Details here

Mint Market
HPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU Hindustan Petroleum recorded a 58% jump in its October to December quarter net profits to 4,011 crore. Here's what the company's segmental revenues showed, along with what investors need to know about the stock performance.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated21 Jan 2026, 05:50 PM IST
HPCL announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.
HPCL announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. (HT)

HPCL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. The company recorded a 58% jump in its third-quarter net profit to 4,011 crore, compared to 2,543 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

HPCL's statements showed that the oil major's revenue from core operations surged 4.6% to 1,24,053 crore or more than 1.24 trillion in the third quarter, compared to 1,18,513 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenses for the third quarter rose 3.8% to more than 1.19 trillion, compared to 1.15 trillion in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the BSE filing.

Segmental revenue snapshot

HPCL's consolidated financial statements also showed that the oil refining company's income from ‘downstream petroleum’ increased 4.6% to over 1.24 trillion in the October to December quarter, compared to 1.18 trillion in the same period of the previous financial year.

While HPCL's income from other operations rose 23% to 111.55 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending 2025-26, compared to 90.89 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the statements.

HPCL share price

HPCL shares closed 1.87% lower at 430.40 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to 430.40 at the previous market close, according to the NSE website. The company announced its Q3 results after the market operating hours on 21 January 2026.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum have given stock market investors more than 182% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 162% returns in the last three years, NSE data shows.

The data also showed that HPCL stock gained 16.34% in the last one-year period but has lost 7.24% in the last one-month period. The company's stock has been trading 4.11% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

HPCL stock hit its 52-week high level at 508.45 on 5 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at 287.55 on 3 March 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 91,581.48 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Market CapitalisationHindustan Petroleum CorpStock MarketQ3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayHPCL
