HPCL Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 78% YoY to ₹6,065 crore; recommends final dividend of ₹19.25 per share

HPCL Q4 results 2026: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Wednesday, 13 May, reported a solid 77.6% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to ₹6,065.26 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹3,415.44 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, HPCL's profit jumped 51.20% from ₹4,011.40 crore in Q3FY26.

Revenue from operations in Q4FY26 rose by 4.45% YoY to ₹1,23,602 crore from ₹1,18,334 crore in Q4FY25.

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were HPCL's Q4 FY26 financial highlights? ⌵ HPCL reported a 77.6% year-on-year jump in consolidated profit to ₹6,065.26 crore for Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 4.45% YoY to ₹1,23,602 crore, and the board recommended a final dividend of ₹19.25 per share. 2 How did HPCL's profit and revenue perform in FY26 compared to FY25? ⌵ For the full financial year FY26, HPCL's total consolidated income stood at ₹4,81,122.12 crore, up 2.6% year-on-year. Profit surged 168% year-on-year to ₹18,046.89 crore. 3 What was HPCL's recommended dividend for FY26? ⌵ HPCL's board recommended a final dividend of ₹19.25 per share for FY26, in addition to an interim dividend of ₹5 per share already paid. 4 How did HPCL's gross refining margin (GRM) perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ HPCL's gross refining margin (GRM) for Q4 FY26 stood at $14.27 per barrel, a significant increase from $8.44 per barrel in the same quarter last year. 5 What is HPCL's current retail outlet count? ⌵ HPCL commissioned 526 retail outlets in Q4 FY26, bringing the total count to 25,098.

Total income for the quarter rose 4.42% YoY but declined 0.70% QoQ to ₹1,24,313.33 crore.

HPCL's standalone profit jumped 46% YoY and 20.4% QoQ to ₹4,901.50 crore. Total income rose 4.5% YoY but dropped by half a per cent to ₹1,24,538.40 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, total consolidated income stood at ₹4,81,122.12 crore, up 2.6% YoY, while profit surged 168% YoY to ₹18,046.89 crore.

Q4FY26 sales (including exports) rose 2.4% YoY, while for the full year, they climbed by 3.3% YoY.

Meanwhile, HPCL's board recommended a final dividend of ₹19.25 per share, having a face value of ₹10 for FY26. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend paid for the FY26 at ₹5 per share.

Advertisement

HPCL's gross refining margin (GRM) for Q4FY26 stood at $14.27 per barrel compared to $8.44 per barrel YoY. For FY26, GRM stood at $ 8.79 per barrel compared to $5.74 per barrel in FY25.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: strong user additions but flat Arpu to limit growth

HPCL said its refineries recorded the highest ever crude throughput of 26.04 MMT during FY26, up 3% from 25.27 MMT in FY25. Refineries also achieved the highest-ever distillate yield of 75.8% in FY26.

As per the exchange filing, the company commissioned 526 retail outlets in Q4, taking the total count to 25,098.

HPCL has signed a sale-purchase agreement (SPA) with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company (ALNG), a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas, for the procurement of LNG for a 10-year term.

HPCL share price jumped more than 4% to hit an intraday high of ₹385.45 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Advertisement