HPCL Q4 Results: Navratna PSU posts 18% YoY rise in PAT to ₹3,355 crore, declares ₹10.50 dividend. Check details

HPCL Q4 Results: Oil marketing company (OMC) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Tuesday, May 6, reported an 18% year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) to ₹3,355 crore. The figure stood at ₹2,843 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,19,126 crore, 2.7% lower than ₹1,22,386 crore posted in the March quarter of FY24.

However, the company added that it has a negative buffer of ₹10,894.53 crore on account of the difference in the market-determined price (MDP) of LPG cylinders and the effective cost to consumer (ECC) price. The Navratna PSU company said that MoPNG had asked OMCs to retain the difference in a separate buffer account for future adjustment. In the absence of authorisation from GOI, receivable and revenue to the extent of the negative buffer have not been recognised, HPCL said.

The crude throughput for HPCL was 6.74 million metric tonne (MMT) during the quarter, compared to 5.84 MMT in the same period last year.

The quarterly domestic market sales for the March 2025 quarter came in at 12.11 MMT versus 11.80 MMT in the March 2024 quarter. As for export sales, they amounted to 0.59 MMT as against 0.53 MMT on a YoY basis.

HPCL Dividend Along with its financial results, the PSU oil company HPCL also announced the dividend of ₹10.50 per share for FY25.

The company's board has fixed August 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the said dividend.

According to Trendlyne data, HPCL has given an equity dividend amounting to ₹11.00 per share in the last 12 months, giving it a dividend yield of 2.77%. The company last announced a final dividend of ₹11 for which the record date was August 9, 2024.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, HPCL share price closed the day 3.3% lower at ₹396.90 on the BSE.