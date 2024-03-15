HPCL share price cracks over 9% after fuel price cut; ICICI Sec remains positive, sees a 25% upside potential in stock
HPCL share price cracked over 9 per cent in intraday trade on NSE on Friday, March 15, following the announcement of the fuel price cut. Shares of HPCL opened at ₹489.85 against the previous session of ₹500.10 and cracked as much as 9.34 per cent to hit the low of ₹453.35. Around 12 pm, the stock traded 8.42 per cent lower at ₹458 on NSE.
