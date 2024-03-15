HPCL share price cracked over 9 per cent in intraday trade on NSE on Friday, March 15.

HPCL share price cracked over 9 per cent in intraday trade on NSE on Friday, March 15, following the announcement of the fuel price cut. Shares of HPCL opened at ₹489.85 against the previous session of ₹500.10 and cracked as much as 9.34 per cent to hit the low of ₹453.35. Around 12 pm, the stock traded 8.42 per cent lower at ₹458 on NSE.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to cut the price of petrol and diesel by around ₹2 per litre with effect from 6 am on Friday, March 15.

Meanwhile, shares of other OMCs, including Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL also suffered losses of 7 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

The Nifty Oil & Gas index cracked almost 4 per cent during the session. Around 12 pm, the index was 3.67 per cent down at 10,868, with all its components registering losses ranging from 0.5 per cent to 9 per cent.

Some analysts believe the fuel price cut may impact the gross marketing margins (GMM) of OMCs, with GMM declining to ₹2.2 per litre on diesel and ₹3.5 per litre on petrol, resulting in blended auto-fuel GMM of ₹2.6 per litre.

ICICI Sec remains positive on HPCL However, brokerage firm ICICI Securities believes the fuel price cut will not have a material impact on HPCL.

"In any case, we do not see this price cut hurting earnings materially over FY25-26E, unless there is a sharper swing upward in international prices and/or this cut is merely a harbinger of deeper cuts to come, which we believe is unlikely," said ICICI Securities in a report on March 15.

The brokerage firm pointed out that "HPCL with its still outsized dependence on marketing for its earnings (more than 55 per cent of gross margins comes via the marketing segment) does remain vulnerable to swings in retail margins in earnings."

The brokerage firm, however, noted that this dependence has been reducing versus historical averages and believes with Vizag and Rajasthan refinery throughput getting added over FY25-27E, the stability of the business will improve.

ICICI Securities maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹625 from ₹555 earlier, implying a 25 per cent upside potential in the stock.

"We maintain that our assumptions of gross margins of ₹3.2/ltr (net margins of nearly ₹1.7/ltr) for FY25E and ₹3.5/ltr for FY26E (nearly net ₹1.9/ltr) face no downside risk from this pricing action and the combination of higher refining throughput (Vizag) along with the addition of petrochemical (Rajasthan) creates strong momentum for HPCL over the next two to three years," said the brokerage firm.

