HPCL share price gains as brokerages raise target prices after Q3 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
HPCL share price rose over 3% despite Q3 numbers below estimates; weaker marketing margins cited as the cause.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price rose over 3% on Monday's trading session even though the state-run oil marketing company's Q3 numbers came in below the Street's estimates. Weaker-than-expected marketing margins were the main cause of the shortfall, according to brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities. HPCL has posted good 9MFY24 results despite a poorer 3Q; given the company's improving net worth and reduced debt levels as well as its ongoing high over-recoveries, there is a compelling case for retail price reductions shortly.
