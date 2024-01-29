Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price rose over 3% on Monday's trading session even though the state-run oil marketing company's Q3 numbers came in below the Street's estimates. Weaker-than-expected marketing margins were the main cause of the shortfall, according to brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities. HPCL has posted good 9MFY24 results despite a poorer 3Q; given the company's improving net worth and reduced debt levels as well as its ongoing high over-recoveries, there is a compelling case for retail price reductions shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price opened at ₹434.95 apiece on BSE. HPCL share price touched an intraday high of ₹444.45 and an intraday low of ₹430.50 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One HPCL stock prices were volatile last week; however, now they have started on a positive note, up around 1% in the morning session. However, prices may remain tentative at higher levels and may see selling at ₹450 as immediate resistance, whereas in the near term, prices may correct lower towards ₹410.

Brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities increased its FY2024E EBITDA by 3% due to increased retail fuel over-recoveries in the fourth quarter of FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We raise our FV to ₹360 (from ₹310) on higher EBITDA, higher value of investments and roll-over to December 2025 (from September 2025).While our concerns on OMCs' marketing margins have eased, the recent run-up has been very strong (last 3M: HPCL up 75%, 63% outperformance versus Nifty). The stock now trades at 1.5X one-year forward P/BV (premium versus 1.1X LT average P/BV and at premium to 1.4X one-year forward P/BV for BPCL), which limits the upside, in our view. Maintain SELL," Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that HPCL's 3QFY24 EBITDA estimate was not met because of a lower-than-expected marketing margin of ₹2.7/lit (approx. of ₹3.4/lit), mostly from reduced diesel margins.

At 5.3mmt (up 11% YoY), refinery throughput remained consistent. Due to the commissioning of increased capacity at the Vizag refinery, the business anticipates clocking a refining throughput of 22 mmtpa in FY24 (compared to 19 mmtpa in FY23).

"The commissioning of the bottom upgradation unit at Vizag refinery would result in the distillate yield improving 10% from FY25 onwards. The company expects to maintain a GRM delta of USD3.5/bbl over SG GRM. The demerger of the lubricant business also provides a value-unlocking opportunity.

Additionally, our marketing margin assumptions of ₹3.3/lit on petrol and diesel each from 4QFY24 are materially below the current margin levels. Owing to these factors, we upgrade HPCL to BUY," Motilal Oswal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a similar vein, Nuvama Institutional Equities stated in its analysis that HPCL recorded Q3FY24 EBITDA of ₹2,100 crore, undershooting consensus projection by 17% and up 3% YoY/down 75% QoQ. Strong marketing served as an offset to the rather muted refinement.

“HPCL is more countercyclical to crude than IOCL/BPCL given its highest exposure to fuel retailing. Any dip in retail margin shall hit HPCL more. We argue a couple of past strong quarterly performances have likely peaked, and already reflected in high valuation (stock up 83% in one year). Risk-reward hence appears less favourable. We are hiking FY25E/26E EBITDA by 8%/8% and the target price by 45% to ₹450; ‘HOLD’," said Nuvama in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HPCL on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹529 crore for the December quarter of FY24, registering a sharp decline of 89.6% from ₹5,118 crore in the September quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, HPCL’s net profit jumped 207% from ₹172 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HPCL’s revenue from operations, net of excise duty, rose 16% sequentially to ₹1.11 lakh crore in Q3FY24. However, it grew by 2% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating margin contracted sharply to 0.70% from 6.80%, QoQ. HPCL’s board approved an Interim Dividend of ₹15 on each equity share of ₹10.

