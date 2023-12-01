HPCL shares gained 39% in November, best monthly performance since 2007; what led to the rally?
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) experienced a remarkable spike in November, with the shares surging by 39.28%, marking the stock's most outstanding monthly performance since December 2007.
In a standout performance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), a state-owned oil marketing company (OMC), outshone other large-cap stocks by a significant margin in November. During the last month, HPCL shares experienced a remarkable spike, surging from ₹249.50 apiece to ₹347.40 apiece, marking a stellar gain of 39.28%. This surge represents the stock's most outstanding monthly performance since December 2007.
