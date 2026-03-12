HPCL to IOC: OMC stocks fall up to 3% as Brent crude reclaims $100/bbl

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) fell up to 3% in Thursday's trading session after crude oil prices once again jumped to $100 per barrel amid ongoing US-Iran war.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was the worst performer among the pack, with its share price declining more than 2.75% to ₹373.70. It was followed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which slipped 2.33%, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) stock fell 1.31% on Thursday.

All three OMC stocks - HPCL, IOC and BPCL - have fallen between 11% to 15% in the last one month.

Why OMC stocks are falling today? Oil prices surged more than 10% on Thursday, with Brent crude surging to the $100-per-barrel level, as traders doubted that the release of government reserves would be sufficient to counter the severe supply disruption triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate climbed $96 per barrel, even after the International Energy Agency announced the largest emergency release of crude reserves in its history.

The IEA stated on Wednesday that its 32 member countries would release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, marking the biggest coordinated drawdown since the agency was created in the aftermath of the 1973 oil embargo.

How crude oil prices are affecting OMCs? According to Choice Institutional Equities, the rising crude oil prices implies stronger refining margin for pure-play refiners relative to integrated OMCs.

“For Indian equities, the surge in diesel cracks is supportive for pure-play refiners. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell shows international Diesel (FOB) prices rising 65% MTD in March to USD 142.34/b, versus USD 86.03/b in February. As opposed to this, Brent has increased ~25%. Meanwhile, at the current price level, the marketing margin turns negative for OMCs,” the firm said in a note.

Auto-fuel gross marketing margins (GMM) of oil marketing companies (OMCs) may come under pressure if Brent crude remains above roughly $70 per barrel, as these companies typically earn their historical margin of about ₹3.5–4 per litre when Brent is around the $70 per barrel level.

“For every USD 1/bbl rise in crude price, OMCs' auto-fuel GMM declines by INR 0.55/ltr (assuming no change in retail petrol/diesel price and excise duty on petrol/diesel) and drags down their consolidated EBITDA by 7–9%, with HPCL the worst hit given its highest leverage to the marketing business,” said JM Financial.

The brokerage has assigned a ‘reduce’ rating to all three oil PSU stocks.