HPCL's Q2 results better-than-expected; should you buy this OMC's stock?

In a report, Avishek Datta analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "We maintain our FY23/24E earnings estimate, due to possibility of adhoc government grants to compensate for marketing losses. HPCL reported better than expected Q2 results with EBITDA of -Rs14.9bn (-88%QoQ; PLe - ₹86.4 billion) and PAT of –Rs21.7bn (PLe –Rs95.9 billion), due to receipt of one-time grant of Rs56.2 billion towards LPG under recovery for H1FY23. Also lower than expected inventory loss cushioned Q2 performance vs our expectation of Rs39 billion loss."