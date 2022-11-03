HPCL's Q2 results better-than-expected; should you buy this OMC's stock?

PSU oil marketing company, HPCL on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,475.69 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The net loss narrowed from a loss of ₹8,557.12 crore in Q1FY23. In the Q2 of FY22, the company reported a profit of ₹1,918.89 crore. The Q2FY23 earnings were better than expected with low inventory cushioning the performance.
Consolidated total income stood at ₹114,497.65 crore in Q2FY23, higher than ₹88,299.19 crore recorded in Q2FY22 but lower than ₹121829.51 crore posted in Q1FY23.
On a standalone basis, HPCL's net loss stood at ₹2,172.14 crore in Q2FY23, narrowing from a loss of ₹10,196.94 crore in Q1FY23.
Meanwhile, the average Grass Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April-September 2022 is $ 12.62 per barrel. HPCL said that this is before factoring in the impact of Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess levied on the export of select petroleum products, effective July 1, 2022. During this period, due to the depressed marketing margins on Motor Fuels and LPG, profitability is impacted.
On BSE, HPCL shares closed at ₹211.05 apiece down by 1.70%. The company's market cap is around ₹29,938.46 crore.
In a report, Avishek Datta analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "We maintain our FY23/24E earnings estimate, due to possibility of adhoc government grants to compensate for marketing losses. HPCL reported better than expected Q2 results with EBITDA of -Rs14.9bn (-88%QoQ; PLe - ₹86.4 billion) and PAT of –Rs21.7bn (PLe –Rs95.9 billion), due to receipt of one-time grant of Rs56.2 billion towards LPG under recovery for H1FY23. Also lower than expected inventory loss cushioned Q2 performance vs our expectation of Rs39 billion loss."
Further, Datta's report said that "we believe OMCs earnings will be hit by sharp jump in diesel marketing losses (current diesel loss at Rs10/litre) given low inventory, gas to oil switch (because of high spot LNG prices) and drop in Russian exports (despite improvement in refining profitability)."
"Considering high crude price volatility we maintain ‘HOLD’ rating at PT of Rs195 (unchanged). Any sharp correction in crude prices is an upside risk to our estimates," Datta's note added.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
