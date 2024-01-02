HPL Electric and Power share price skyrockets 37% in just five sessions; should you buy?
HPL Electric & Power is among India’s leading electric equipment manufacturers, with a formidable presence across two major segments: metering and systems and consumer and industrial.
Shares of HPL Electric & Power continued their winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, rallying 5% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹287.20 apiece, taking the stock's overall five-day gain to 37%. This stellar rally came after domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research maintained an optimistic outlook on the company, owing to robust growth in the smart meters segment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started