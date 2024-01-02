Shares of HPL Electric & Power continued their winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, rallying 5% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹287.20 apiece, taking the stock's overall five-day gain to 37%. This stellar rally came after domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research maintained an optimistic outlook on the company, owing to robust growth in the smart meters segment.

Also Read 2023 in Review: All 13 Maharatna stocks delivered positive returns last year, REC best performer; check full list

Incorporated in 1992, the company is among India’s leading electric equipment manufacturers, with a formidable presence across two major segments: metering and systems and consumer and electrical.

In the metering & systems segment (which is largely institutional and B2B), the company is involved in the manufacturing of smart and conventional metres, while in the consumer & electrical segment (which is largely B2C), it is engaged in three sub-segments: switchgear, LED (light-emitting diode) lighting, and wires & cables.

Well-positioned to capture a significant share in enduring 'Smart Meters' opportunity: The brokerage believes that the ‘metering & systems’ segment will be the key growth-driving segment for HPL in the coming period, as the Indian government is targeting to install 25 crore smart meters nationwide with the ambition of firming the transmission & distribution network and reducing distribution losses.

Also Read: SBI, TCS, JSW Energy and more: SMC Global lists top 10 stock picks for 2024

With an annual meter capacity of 11 million units (utilisation at 70–75%), the brokerage said the company commands the market leader position in the domestic electric meters market with a 20% market share. The company's order backlog, which stands at over ₹2,000 crore (with over 70% contributed by smart meters), ensures medium-term revenue visibility, it noted.

Strong manufacturing & R&D capabilities with a comprehensive product portfolio: The brokerage highlights the company's strong design, development, & manufacturing capabilities, led by backward integrated manufacturing facilities & R&D centres.

The in-house R&D capability has helped the company innovate and develop new products on a consistent basis. With this prowess, the company has diversified its product portfolio, which now covers a wide range of low-voltage electrical products, including metering solutions, switchgear, lighting products, wires & cables, solar solutions, and modular switches, the brokerage underscored.

Also Read: Indian stock market has upside potential despite fair valuations: Motilal Oswal

Growth projections: The brokerage estimates the company's revenue to grow at a 20% CAGR over FY23–26E to ₹2,166 crore in FY26E, mainly led by the execution of a strong order book and expected healthy order inflows in the smart meters segment.

The brokerage anticipates a gradual improvement in EBITDA margin to 15% by FY26E, led by a pick-up in execution in the meters business (where margins are relatively better) and positive operating leverage. It estimates an EBITDA CAGR of 28% over FY23–26E to ₹329.3 crore in FY26E from ₹156.9 crore in FY23.

Further, the brokerage estimates a PAT CAGR of 53% over FY23–26E to ₹108.3 crore in FY26, led by strong revenue growth and improvement in margins. Given these growth factors, the brokerage recommended a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹305 apiece (based on 18x FY26E EPS).

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!