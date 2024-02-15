HPL Electric & Power: This multibagger stock locked in 10% upper circuit on robust Q3 earnings
HPL Electric & Power saw its shares rise 10% to hit an all-time high after reporting a robust set of numbers for Q3 FY24, including an 87.14% YoY growth in net profit and a 21.22% YoY growth in revenue.
HPL Electric & Power, a leading electrical equipment manufacturer in India, saw its shares lock in a 10% upper circuit limit at ₹345.05 apiece in today's trade after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the December-ending quarter.
