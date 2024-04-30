HSBC CEO Noel Quinn quits after 37 years of service, search for successor on
Meanwhile, the bank has begun a formal process of finding a successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Noel will continue as Group Chief Executive during this process and ensure a smooth and orderly transition.
Noel Quinn, the Group Chief Executive of HSBC who oversaw a major overhaul of its operations, is set to retire from his position after nearly five years, the London-based lender said on April 30, sending its shares up and triggering talk about his probable successor.
