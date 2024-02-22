HSBC mutual fund fully exits Paytm; Quant Aditya Birla reduce shareholdings by 72%: Fisdom
After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed operational restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) due to the ongoing non-compliance issues and significant supervisory concerns, HSBC mutual fund (MF) completely exited from the stock (One 97 Communications) in January ’24, from its actively managed funds. Quant MF on the other hand reduced the exposure by 72.4 percent during the same period and Aditya Birla Sunlife MF has reduced the exposure by 10 per cent, according to brokerage house Fisdom Research.
