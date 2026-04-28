HSBC to JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs: Why are foreign brokerages downgrading India?

Nifty 50 targets: A growing chorus of global brokerages is turning cautious on India as geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices above $100 per barrel begin to reshape the macro outlook. While India’s structural growth story remains intact, near-term risks around inflation, currency weakness, and earnings downgrades are forcing a tactical rethink.

The Strait of Hormuz disruption has emerged as a key pressure point, raising concerns over energy supply shocks in a country heavily reliant on imports. As a result, multiple global houses have cut Nifty targets, lowered earnings expectations, and downgraded market stance, signalling that valuations may no longer fully justify the risks.

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The shift reflects a broader transition from optimism to caution, with investors now closely tracking oil prices, inflation trajectory, and the durability of domestic demand.

The Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have around 10% this year so far.

Here's what foreign brokerages are saying: JPMorgan: The global brokerage downgraded Indian equities to “neutral” from “overweight,” citing a combination of elevated valuations and rising macro risks linked to the surge in crude prices amid the Iran conflict.

“Surging crude prices could stoke inflation and growth risks for the country, squeeze consumption and weigh on near-term corporate margins, with a weakening rupee adding to the pressure,” JPMorgan said.

The brokerage cut its year-end Nifty 50 target by 10% to 27,000, while also lowering its bull case to 30,000 from earlier levels. The base case target was reduced to 27,000 from 30,000, and the bear case was trimmed sharply to 20,500 from 24,000.

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JPMorgan also highlighted that while India’s long-term growth story remains intact, near-term visibility has weakened due to external shocks and domestic risks such as a subdued monsoon. It continues to prefer sectors like financials, materials, consumer discretionary, hospitals, defence and power, while remaining underweight on IT and pharmaceuticals.

HSBC: HSBC also downgraded India’s equity market rating to “underweight” from “neutral,” flagging risks from rising inflation and a potential slowdown in domestic demand.

“Higher energy prices may soon translate into increased fuel costs for consumers… this could trigger a fresh rise in inflation, undermining consumption demand and slowing the broader economic recovery,” HSBC stated. The brokerage also noted that while valuations have corrected from earlier highs, they could turn expensive again as earnings downgrades begin to play out. It cautioned that without a meaningful cyclical recovery, valuation support for the market could remain limited.

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Despite the cautious stance, HSBC sees selective opportunities in segments such as private banking, base metals and healthcare, even as the broader market outlook turns more defensive.

Nomura: The brokerage highlighted that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could have a significant macro impact, given the route accounts for 20–25% of global oil trade and a large share of LNG flows. It noted India imports a substantial portion of its crude and LNG, making it exposed to sustained price shocks.

“India has high dependence on imports for crude oil and LNG… supply disruptions can adversely impact industrial production and external balance,” Nomura noted, warning that higher oil prices could eventually pass through to consumers via inflation.

The brokerage cut its December 2026 Nifty target to 24,900 and flagged the possibility of an additional 5% correction in equities. It also warned of 10–15% downside risk to earnings if oil remains elevated, although it sees any sharp correction as a potential buying opportunity over the long term.

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Goldman Sachs: Goldman Sachs, moreover, downgraded Indian equities to “marketweight” from “overweight,” citing a worsening macro mix due to sustained high energy prices.

“Higher-for-longer energy prices lead to deteriorating macro mix for India… we have lowered 2026 GDP growth, raised inflation forecasts, widened the current account deficit and added rate hikes,” Goldman Sachs said.

The brokerage cut its Nifty 12-month target to 25,900 from 29,300 earlier, even as it trimmed earnings growth forecasts by 9 percentage points over two years. It expects softer investor sentiment and continued foreign outflows, while warning that markets may not yet fully price in earnings downgrades.

However, Goldman Sachs maintained that quality stocks with strong balance sheets and stable earnings could outperform, favouring defensive sectors over cyclicals in the near term.

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Citi: Citi Research, furthermore, lowered its year-end target for India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index, cautioning that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could weigh on the country’s economic growth and corporate earnings.

The global brokerage has cut its Nifty target to 27,000 from the earlier estimate of 28,500. Even after the reduction, the new target still suggests a possible upside of about 17%.

Citi has also lowered the valuation multiple used for the target. The brokerage reduced the Nifty target multiple to 19 times the one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio, compared with 20 times earlier.

Across global brokerages, the message is consistent—India remains structurally strong, but near-term risks from oil, inflation, and earnings downgrades are forcing a tactical shift to caution.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.