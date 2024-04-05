HSBC’s Top Banker Sees Muted Recovery for HK Stock Offerings
Hong Kong’s sluggish IPO market isn’t likely to recover until at least the second half of this year, even as investment flows to China show signs of rebounding, according to HSBC Holdings Plc’s top investment banker.
