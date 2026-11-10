Jensen Huang scandal: Nvidia shares rebound in premarket after sharp sell-off, $1.57 trillion in market value wiped out

Shares of Nvidia edged higher in premarket trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the fallout from allegations involving chief executive officer Jensen Huang and a woman identified in media reports as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

The stock was trading 1.8% higher at $178.67 as of 4:40 AM ET, recovering some of the losses recorded in the previous session. Nvidia shares plunged more than 4% on Monday after Huang reportedly acknowledged in an email to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and had fallen short of his responsibilities as the company's CEO.

The controversy has added to the pressure on the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, whose shares have been witnessing a prolonged decline.

FBI probe adds to investor concerns The allegations centre on Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which is reportedly an Nvidia customer.

According to a report published by The New York Times on October 29, US officials had concluded that Alice Huang was allegedly a Chinese intelligence asset who was providing information to Beijing. The report also raised concerns that she may have been involved in directing advanced Nvidia AI chips to China.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was investigating the matter.

Nvidia's board of directors has also initiated an independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the company said its board had no reason to believe that US national security interests or Nvidia's confidential corporate information had been compromised.

An independent committee of directors, supported by external legal counsel, will supervise the investigation. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the review and will continue in his position as CEO.

Nvidia enters bear-market territory The latest decline has pushed Nvidia shares into bear-market territory, with the stock falling more than 26% from its 52-week high of $243.37.

The correction has wiped out approximately $1.57 trillion in market capitalisation, reducing the company's valuation to around $4.31 trillion at Monday's close from approximately $5.88 trillion at its peak, according to Investing.com data.

The value erased from Nvidia's market capitalisation is greater than the entire current market value of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, estimated at approximately $1.49 trillion. However, it remains below SpaceX's estimated valuation of $1.93 trillion.

At the latest quoted price of $178.67, Nvidia shares have declined 14% over the past week and 22% over the previous 30 days. The stock has also lost 18% over three months and 17% over six months.

Investors await quarterly earnings The sell-off comes ahead of Nvidia's quarterly earnings announcement scheduled for November 17, 2026.

Investors will closely examine the company's financial performance, revenue outlook and management commentary for indications of whether the massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure will continue to support demand for its advanced processors.