HUDCO board approves ₹2,190 crore fundraise via NCDs on private placement basis

Stock market today: Public sector undertaking (PSU) HUDCO's board on Tuesday, May 6, approved raising ₹2,190 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs), according to an exchange filing shared by the company.

As part of its fundraising plan, HUDCO's Bond Allotment Committee allowed raising funds via unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (Series-B 2025), aggregating up to ₹2,190 crore on a private placement basis.

The NCD issue includes a base size of ₹500 crore and a green shoe option of ₹1,680 crore. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 6.90% and are redeemable at par at the end of the fifth year, with interest payment on a yearly basis.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE, with the schedule of payment of interest and principal as follows: May 08, 2026; May 08, 2027; May 06, 2028; May 06, 2029; and May 086, 2030.