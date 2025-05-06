HUDCO board approves ₹2,190 crore fundraise via NCDs on private placement basis

PSU firm HUDCO's board of directors on Tuesday, May 6, approved raising 2,190 crore via non-convertible debentures, according to an exchange filing shared by the company.

Saloni Goel
Updated6 May 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Stock market today: Public sector undertaking (PSU) HUDCO's board on Tuesday, May 6, approved raising 2,190 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs), according to an exchange filing shared by the company.

As part of its fundraising plan, HUDCO's Bond Allotment Committee allowed raising funds via unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of 1,00,000 each (Series-B 2025), aggregating up to 2,190 crore on a private placement basis. 

The NCD issue includes a base size of 500 crore and a green shoe option of 1,680 crore. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 6.90% and are redeemable at par at the end of the fifth year, with interest payment on a yearly basis.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE, with the schedule of payment of interest and principal as follows: May 08, 2026; May 08, 2027; May 06, 2028; May 06, 2029; and May 086, 2030.

More to come...

First Published:6 May 2025, 01:12 PM IST

