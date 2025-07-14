HUDCO declares ₹65,000 crore through issuance of bonds, debentures

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd's (HUDCO) board of directors on Monday, 14 July 2025, approved a fundraiser up to ₹65,000 crore through the issue of bonds or debentures during the financial year 2025-26, according to an exchange filing.

The company is set to approve and issue Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, amounting to ₹3,000 crore on a private placement basis.

“We hereby wish to inform that pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors on 04.04.2025, for raising of funds of up to ₹65,000 crore through issue of bonds/ debentures during FY 2025-26, the ‘Bond Allotment Committee' in its meeting proposed to be held on 17 July 2025 proposes to approve issue/ allotment of Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (Series-D 2025) aggregating up to ₹3,000 crore on private placement basis as per Term Sheet enclosed,” the company told the BSE in an exchange filing.

HUDCO Share Price Trend Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price closed 0.33% higher at ₹231.40 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹230.65 at the previous market session. The company announced the fundraising issue of NCDs in the afternoon market session on 14 July 2025.

HUDCO shares have given stock market investors more than 550% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 31% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 2.77% in 2025 but is trading 1.31% higher in the last five stock market sessions.

The shares hit their 52-week high at ₹353.95 on 12 July 2024, while the 52-week low level at ₹158.90 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹46,323.97 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 14 July 2025.

