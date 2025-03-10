HUDCO Dividend: State-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited declared its second interim dividend of ₹1.05 per equity share for the financial year ended 2024-25 on Monday, March 10, according to the exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing, this interim dividend issue will be subject to a 10.50 per cent TDS deduction on the face value of ₹10 per share.

“The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Monday, 10th March, 2025, inter-alia considered and approved declaration of Second Interim Dividend of ₹1.05/- per equity share, i.e. @ 10.50% (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of ₹10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25,” said the company in the exchange filing.

The dividend issue means that every eligible shareholder will get ₹1.05 per equity share. The company also disclosed that the interim dividend issue's record date will be Friday, March 14, 2025.

HUDCO also disclosed that the interim dividend payout would be completed within 30 days of the declaration, according to the BSE filing.

HUDCO Share Price Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares closed 1.78 per cent lower at ₹178.95 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹182.20 at the previous stock market session. The announcement of the interim dividend issue was filed in the afternoon session of the Indian stock market.

HUDCO shares have given stock market investors over 640 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is trading 8.47 per cent lower in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 24.72 per cent in 2025.

Housing And Urban Development Corp shares hit their 52-week high at ₹353.95 on July 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹152.65 on March 14, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website.

The PSU NBFC giant has a market capitalisation of ₹35,824 crore as of Monday's stock market close.