Shares of HUDCO and NBCC surged sharply in today's early morning trade, despite the broader indices trading within a muted range. This rally in these government-backed companies came after the new Cabinet, in its very first meeting on Monday, approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a housing scheme initiated by the Government of India in 2015.

HUDCO, which had a significant exposure to affordable housing finance, saw its shares gain 8.5% in intraday trade, reaching ₹290. NBCC, which benefits from construction-related activities, experienced a similar spike of 8.4%, with shares touching ₹155.

PMAY aims to provide affordable housing to economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG) through financial assistance and subsidies for construction or renovation.

The move comes even as the government has launched a new housing scheme under PMAY (Urban) in the form of interest subvention for urban poor and middle-class people, which is set to end in December 2024.

The new announcement is set to lead to a resumption of construction of homes under the older scheme, given that the government was aiming to complete homes already sanctioned, rather than sanctioning new ones. So far, 11.8 million houses have been sanctioned under the scheme, of which 8.35 million have been completed, according to the website of the scheme.

Further, under PMAY (Gramin), which is under the rural development ministry, the government had set a target to construct 29.5 million houses by March 31, 2024. According to the ministry, as of November 2023, over 29.4 million houses had been sanctioned, of which 25 million had been completed.

Both the housing schemes have been flagship welfare schemes of the government. A total of 42.1 million houses have been completed for eligible poor families under the scheme in the last 10 years.

Both HUDCO and NBCC have delivered impressive multibagger returns over the past year. NBCC's share value has risen by 93% in the last six months, nearly 266% in the last year, and 381% over the past two years. In February, NBCC stock reached a new record high of ₹176.85. Similarly, HUDCO shares have gained 380% in the past year and returned 693% over the last two years.>

