HUDCO, NBCC shares jump over 8% after govt approves assistance for 3 crore more houses under PMAY
Shares of HUDCO and NBCC surged in early trade as the new Cabinet approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under PMAY. HUDCO shares gained 8.5% to reach ₹290, while NBCC saw an 8.4% spike, touching ₹155.
Shares of HUDCO and NBCC surged sharply in today's early morning trade, despite the broader indices trading within a muted range. This rally in these government-backed companies came after the new Cabinet, in its very first meeting on Monday, approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a housing scheme initiated by the Government of India in 2015.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started