HUDCO Q4 Results: Cons PAT jumps 172% to ₹1,981 crore, NII up 16.5%; ₹1.5 dividend announced

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), primarily engaged in financing housing and urban development activities, reported a mixed financial performance for the March-ending quarter, with healthy growth in the top line and a sharp jump in net profit, driven largely by a deferred tax credit. However, pre-tax profitability declined sharply due to losses arising from fair value changes.

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The company posted consolidated revenue of ₹3,563 crore, compared to ₹2,845 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting a growth of 25.3%, while net interest income (NII) during the reporting quarter stood at ₹1,149.7 crore, marking a 16.6% increase from ₹958 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s profit before tax stood at ₹621 crore, falling sharply from ₹1,020 crore in the year-ago quarter, impacted by a significant rise in operating expenses, which increased 64% YoY to ₹3,004 crore in Q4FY26.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were HUDCO's Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit and revenue figures? ⌵ HUDCO reported a consolidated net profit jump of 172% to ₹1,981 crore for Q4 FY26, up from ₹723 crore in the previous year. The consolidated revenue stood at ₹3,563 crore, a 25.3% increase from ₹2,845 crore in Q4 FY25. 2 What factors influenced HUDCO's Q4 FY26 profit before tax? ⌵ HUDCO's profit before tax declined sharply to ₹621 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹1,020 crore in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to a significant rise in operating expenses, including a net loss of ₹466.40 crore from fair value changes. 3 Did HUDCO announce a dividend with its Q4 results? ⌵ Yes, HUDCO announced a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. This is in addition to the interim dividends already declared for the financial year. 4 How did HUDCO's full-year FY26 performance compare to FY25? ⌵ For the full financial year FY26, HUDCO's total revenue grew 27.5% to ₹13,150 crore from ₹10,311 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose to ₹4,034.37 crore from ₹2,709.14 crore, supported by deferred tax benefits. 5 What is the primary business of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)? ⌵ Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in financing housing and urban development activities.

The higher expenses were primarily driven by a net loss on fair value changes of ₹466.40 crore in Q4FY26, compared to nil in the year-ago quarter and ₹293.45 crore in Q3FY26.

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However, the company reported a sharp jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,981 crore, up 172% from ₹723 crore in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to a large deferred tax credit of ₹1,530.32 crore, which significantly reduced the overall tax outgo.

Excluding the one-time tax credit, earnings performance remained weaker on both a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported total revenue of ₹13,150 crore, registering a growth of 27.5% compared to ₹10,311 crore in FY25.

Profit before tax for the year stood at ₹3,221.44 crore, lower than ₹3,637 crore reported in the previous year. On the bottom line, the profit after tax rose strongly to ₹4,034.37 crore from ₹2,709.14 crore in FY25, supported by deferred tax benefits during the year.

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Declares a ₹ 1.5 final dividend Along with the financial results, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share for FY26.

“The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend is in addition to the 1st interim dividend of ₹1.15, 2nd interim dividend of Re 1.00, 3rd interim dividend of ₹1.15, and 4th interim dividend of ₹1.25 already declared and paid for FY2025-26,” the company said in its filing.

The company added that, subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of approval.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.