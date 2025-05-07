HUDCO Q4 Results: PAT rises 4% to ₹728 crore YoY, NBFC declares final dividend of ₹1.05 per equity share

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 May 2025, 01:29 PM IST
HUDCO Q4 Results: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) posted a net profit of 727.74 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up 4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The Non-Banking Financial Company-Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC-IFC) also reported a Y-o-Y increase of 37.8% in revenue from operations during the quarter, with revenue at 2,844.99 crore.

