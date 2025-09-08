HUDCO, SAIL among 7 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 8 September,2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: HUDCO, SAIL, RBL BANK, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Birla Corporation,Taj Gvk Hotels and India Tourism Development Corporation are among 7 stocks to trade Ex-dividend today, 8 September,2025.

These corporations, like many others, have set September 8 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) -Subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board of Directors of HUDCO had recommended a final dividend for the Financial Year 2024–2025 of Rs. 1.05/-per equity share, or 10.50% (subject to TDS deduction) on the face value of Rs. 10/-each.

Earlier it also had recommended Interim Dividends of ₹1.05 and ₹2.05 per share with record dates on 13/03/2025 and 30/01/2025 respectively.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)- For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the Board of Directors of SAIL has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.60 per equity share of Rs. lO/-each, or 16% of the company's paid-up equity share capital. The aforementioned FY 2024–2025 Final Dividend will be paid out within 30 days of the date the shareholders approved it at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

RBL BANK - A final Dividend of ₹1 per equity (ordinary) share of face value of ¢ 10 each, was recommended by RBL Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Earlier with record date of 26/07/2024 RBL also had declared a Dividend of ₹1.50 per share

Birla Corporation Ltd- Birla Corporation Ltd had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 10.00 (i.e. 100%) on 7,70,05,347 ordinary shares for the Financial Year 2024-25, which shall be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also Read | Gold price drops on profit booking; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd- TAJGVK had recommended for its shareholders, a dividend of f.2/- per equity share (100%) on face value of ₹2/- per share for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, with the record date, which is September 8, 2025,

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd - A Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00 had been recommended by ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd- ITDC Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.90