HUDCO share price edges higher after getting nod to issue Capital Gain Tax Exemption bonds

HUDCO share price traded higher on Wednesday despite a fall in the Indian stock market after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy and repo rate cut decision. HUDCO shares gained as much as 1.73% to ₹210.65 apiece on the BSE after the state-run infrastructure financier announced the receipt for government approval to issue Capital Gain Tax Exemption bonds.

The PSU company, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd on Wednesday said that it has received an approval from the Central Board of Direct Taxes to issue Capital Gain Tax Exemption bonds w.e.f. 1st April, 2025.

“... we wish to inform that Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance vide Notification No. S.O. 1644(E) dated 7th April, 2025, has permitted Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) to issue Capital Gain Tax Exemption bonds under Section 54EC of the Income-tax Act, 1961 w.e.f. 1st April, 2025,” HUDCO said in a regulatory filing on April 9.

MoU with MMRDA In a separate development on Tuesday, HUDCO informed about signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra, on 8th April, 2025.

The MoU has been entered to establish a framework for cooperation between HUDCO and MMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to Rs1,50,000 crore over a period of five years for development of infrastructure projects to be implemented by MMRDA in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Further, HUDCO will also extend Consultancy services and Capacity Building activities to meet the emerging requirements of MMRDA, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 8.

HUDCO Stock Price Trend HUDCO share price rallied 15% in one month, but the PSU stock has fallen 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While HUDCO shares have remained flat in one year, they have delivered multibagger returns over the longer term.

HUDCO shares have surged 372% in two years and have jumped by a staggering 864% in five years.

At 1:25 PM, HUDCO shares were trading 1.33% higher at ₹209.80 apiece on the BSE.