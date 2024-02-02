HUDCO share price extends post-budget rally. Jumps 30% in two days
HUDCO share price has risen from around ₹172 to ₹226 apiece level in the last two straight sessions
Stock market today: Extending the post-budget rally on Friday, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price today climbed to a new lifetime high of ₹226.45 apiece on NSE. HUDCO share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹226.45 apiece, logging over a 30 percent rise in the last two straight sessions. After the announcement of 2 crore new affordable houses in the Budget 2024, HUDCO share price witnessed a sharp upside move on Thursday and ended around 20 percent higher.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started