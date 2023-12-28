HUDCO share price hits record high after signing ₹14,500 crore MoU with Gujarat government
HUDCO share price today surged over 18% after the outbreak of MoU news
Stock market today: Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd have been in cntinuous uptrend after ushering in 2023. In YTD time, HUDCO share price ha risen from around ₹53.50 to ₹135.65 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 150 per cent return to its positional investors. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. However, it seems that HUDCO share price still possess some steam for upside movement.
