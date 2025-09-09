HUDCO share price in focus on ₹11,300 crore project in Maharashtra

Stock Market Today: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price remains in focus on Tuesday as it announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, on September 8 for a ₹11,300 crore project.

On Tuesday, HUDCO share price opened at ₹220 on the BSE, over 1% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹217.15. HUDCO stock has risen sharply from 52-week lows of ₹158.90 seen in March 2025.

HUDCO MOU with NMRDA HUDCO, after market hours on Monday, announced a MoU with NMRDA. Under this agreement, HUDCO will explore and provide up to ₹11,300 crore over five years for the development of infrastructure projects, housing, and land acquisition in the Nagpur Metropolitan Area.

In order to fulfil the new NMRDA criteria, HUDCO will also expand its consulting services and capacity-building initiatives.

HUDCO, in a press release on the exchanges, said, "The non-binding MoU has been entered into to establish a robust collaborative working partnership between HUDCO and NMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to ₹11,300 crore over a period of five years, for land acquisition, housing, and development of Infrastructure Projects in the Nagpur Metropolitan Region. Further, HUDCO will also extend Consultancy services and Capacity Building activities to meet the emerging requirements of NMRDA"

HUDCO share price movement While HUDCO share price remains in focus on Tuesday after signing a ₹11300 crore MoU, the stock has fared well in the last six months, rising 19.92% during this period.

HUDCO share price had scaled a 52-week high of ₹264.40 in September 2024; however, it had seen a sharp correction to ₹158.90 in the month of March this year amid weakness in the Indian stock market following valuation and geopolitical concerns. HUDCO share price, however, is rising well and has rebounded to the ₹219 level now.