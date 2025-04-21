HUDCO share price jumps after CBDT’s approval for ₹5,000 crore fundraise via Zero Coupon Bonds

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares jumped after the Ministry of Finance's tax wing, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) approved the ₹5,000 crore fundraiser through Zero Coupon Bonds, according to the BSE filing on Monday, April 21.

According to the filing data, CBDT approved the ₹5,000 crore fundraising move and permitted HUDCO to issue five lakh Zero Coupon Bonds with a tenure of ten years and one month. The company will be liable to pay ₹5,000 at maturity after completing the debt instrument's time period.

Zero-Coupon Bonds are debt instruments that do not pay a periodic interest or coupon rate like other bonds. These bonds are sold at a discount to their face value.

“We wish to inform that Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has, vide Notification No. S.O. 1744(E) dated 17th April, 2025, permitted Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) to issue Five Lakh Zero Coupon Bonds with tenure of ten years one month for amount of Rs. 5,000 Crore to be paid on maturity,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Earlier in April, the company's board of directors approved HUDCO's annual fundraising plan of ₹65,000 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal, and also increased its overall borrowing limit to ₹2.5 lakh crore, from its earlier level of ₹1.5 lakh crore, Mint reported.

HUDCO Share Price Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares closed 2.62 per cent higher at ₹234.90 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹228.90 at the previous market close.

HUDCO shares have given stock market investors more than 990 per cent returns in the last five years and over 20 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

However, the shares have lost over 1 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025. HUDCO shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹353.95 on July 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹158.90 on March 3, 2025, according to BSE data.

The shares have also gained 15.83 per cent in the last one-month period, and nearly 9 per cent in the last five stock market sessions. HUDCO's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹47,024.63 crore as of Monday's stock market session.