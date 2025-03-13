HUDCO, SUN TV Network share prices in focus as will trade Ex-Dividend Today

Dividend Stocks 2025- HUDCO (Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd) , Sun TV Network share prices will remain in focus on Thursday as will trade Ex-Dividend. G R Infraprojects Ltd and Brisk Technovision Ltd are the other companies that will also see their stocks trade Ex Date today

With respect to the dividend, HUDCO (Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd) , Sun TV Networkm G R Infraprojects Ltd and Brisk Technovision Ltd had fixed Tuesday, March 13, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of identifying the list of eligible shareholders for receiving the said dividend.

The record date implies that the investors who wanted to benefit from the dividend announcement had to buy shares of HUDCO (Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd) , Sun TV Network G R Infraprojects Ltd and Brisk Technovision Ltd at least one day prior to the record date, as per the T+1 Settlement procedure, for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.

Dividend Payout details HUDCO (Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd) Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Monday, 10th March, 2025 considered and approved declaration of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.05/- per equity share, on the face value of Rs. 10/- each, i.e. @ 10.50% dividend (considering dividend amount and face value of share but subject to deduction of TDS) for the Financial Year 2024-25 . HUDCO had fixed Friday, 14th March, 2025 as Record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.

The process for payment of Interim Dividend will be completed within 30 days of its declaration.

Sun TV Network Ltd - The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7th March 2025, had approved and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. @ 50% dividend, considering dividend amount and face value of share but subject to deduction of TDS)) for the financial year 2024-25.

Other companies shares to date Ex date today G R Infraprojects Ltd on Friday, 07th March 2025 had declared the Interim Dividend of ₹ 12.50 per equity share of face value of ₹ 5/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend was fixed as Thursday, 13th March 2025, as intimated in our letter dated 4th March 2025, and the interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Brisk Technovision Ltd had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.40 (One Rupee and Forty paise) per equity share of ₹10 each . The record date for the purpose of declaration and payment of Interim Dividend had been fixed as March 13, 2025 as decided by the Board of Director.