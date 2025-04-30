HUDCO to consider fundraising on May 6; check details

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has stated that its Bond Allotment Committee will meet on May 6, 2025, to discuss on a potential fundraising effort through debt issuance.

"….raising of funds of up to ₹65,000 crore through issue of bonds/ debentures during FY 2025-26, the ‘Bond Allotment Committee’ in its meeting proposed to be held on 06" May,2025 proposes to approve issue/ allotment of Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative NCDs of face value of Rs1,00,000 each (Series-B 2025) aggregating up to ₹3,000.00 crore on private placement basis," said the firm in an exchange filing.

As per media reports, HUDCO has previously pointed out its challenges in undertaking extensive projects independently when it cannot entirely finance them on its own, often needing to collaborate through a consortium. However, the housing project financier has expressed a preference for operating independently to establish its own conditions and monitoring system for the project, in addition to managing the borrowing throughout its duration.

In its earnings update for the December quarter, HUDCO announced an increase in its borrowing target for FY25 to ₹55,000 crore, up from ₹40,000 crore, attributing this to a significant rise in business activity.

As of March 31, 2025, the company reported a remarkable 123 percent year-over-year increase in loan disbursements, totaling ₹40,037 crore for FY25. Simultaneously, its loan sanctions surged by over 55 percent to reach ₹1.28 lakh crore. "The company has maintained its growth momentum and displayed outstanding business performance, achieving the highest loan sanctions and disbursements on record for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025," HUDCO stated.

HUDCO share price today According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, HUDCO share price is in uptrend, however, since last few sessions, its facing resistance around 200SMA placed around ₹230. Next momentum move would be seen on a close beyond ₹230 whereas in case of any dip, strong support is seen around ₹210 levels.

