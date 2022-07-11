Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Huge dividend payout: This stock yielded 15.7% in FY22. Do you own?

Huge dividend payout: This stock yielded 15.7% in FY22. Do you own?

The dividend paying stock had yielded 15.70 per cent in FY22 through announcement of dividend payment on three occasions in recently ended financial year.
2 min read . 08:41 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Dividend paying stock: If an investor had this stock worth 10 lakh in its portfolio, it would have earned 1.57 lakh without changing its shareholding in FY22

Dividend paying stock: A stock investor not just earn from the rise in share price only. The listed companies have various other options, which they exercise to help its shareholders earn even when the stock has failed to outperform its peers. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) shares are glaring example of it. This stock has delivered 1.7 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return to is shareholders. However, the company has announced dividend on three occasions during the financial year 2021-22. This helped Indian Oil shareholders earn whopping 15.70 per cent on their investment without booking any profit in their holdings. Most interestingly, they earned to the tune of 16 per cent when the stock has given mere 1.70 per cent return in last one year.

Indian Oil dividend 2022 details

In the financial year 2021-22, Indian Oil turned ex-dividend stock on three occasions — on 11th November 2021 for the dividend payment of 5 per equity share, on 9th February 2022 for the dividend payment of 4 per equity share and it is going to turn ex-dividend stock on 11th August 2022 for the final dividend payment of 2.40 per share for the financial year 2021-22. Hence, this PSU stock has given total dividend of 11.40 per equity share ( 5 + 4 + 2.40) in FY22 to tis shareholders.

Indian Oil annual dividend yield

Indian Oil share price today is 72.70 apiece on NSE. Hence, annual dividend yield of Indian Oil stands at 15.70 per cent [{( 5 + 4 + 2.40)/72.70} x 100].

Impact on shareholders

As annual dividend yield of Indian Oil shares in FY22 is 15.70 per cent. If a shareholder had a shareholding of 10 lakh at the beginning of FY22, then after getting this 15.70 dividend announced by the PSU company, he or she would have earned 1.57 lakh without booking any partial profit.

As per the exchange rules, a listed entity transfers dividend payout directly into the linked bank account of the shareholder keeping its shareholding unchanged.

