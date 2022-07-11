Huge dividend payout: This stock yielded 15.7% in FY22. Do you own?

Dividend paying stock: A stock investor not just earn from the rise in share price only. The listed companies have various other options, which they exercise to help its shareholders earn even when the stock has failed to outperform its peers. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) shares are glaring example of it. This stock has delivered 1.7 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return to is shareholders. However, the company has announced dividend on three occasions during the financial year 2021-22. This helped Indian Oil shareholders earn whopping 15.70 per cent on their investment without booking any profit in their holdings. Most interestingly, they earned to the tune of 16 per cent when the stock has given mere 1.70 per cent return in last one year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}